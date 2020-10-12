727 West Madison apartments have the West Loop’s most convenient location

The new apartment tower at 727 West Madison is a striking presence on the West Loop skyline. Its oval shape wraps the tallest apartments west of the Kennedy Expressway and boasts the West Loop’s most convenient location.

The building’s curving façade expands the views from the interior of the apartments, and serves up 270-degree views from the top-floor “sky lounge, pictured above.

Available studios rent from $1,775 a month, 1-bedrooms from $2,520, 2-bedroom, 2-baths from $3,580 and 3-bedrooms with 3 baths from $5,580. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. Rent specials are available on select apartments for a limited time.





Apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring throughout, upscale kitchen and bath finishes and in-unit washer / dryers. Join YoChicago in the videos for narrated walks through studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments.





The extensive amenities at 727 West Madison include a large landscaped pool deck, multiple resident lounges, a gaming room, and a well-equipped fitness center.

Mariano’s is across the street to the west, and Whole Foods is across the street to the north.

727 West Madison is a pet-friendly, high-service community with on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

(Visited 5 times, 2 visits today)