727 West Madison apartments, West Loop

727 West Madison is a 45-story, 492-unit apartment tower in Chicago’s West Loop.

727 West Madison includes a 375-space on-site parking garage and more than 10,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. 727 West Madison welcomed its first residents in July of 2015.

F&F Realty was the project’s developer. FitzGerald Associates was the architecture firm and Lendlease was the general contractor.

The apartments

727 West Madison has a mix of studio to 3-bedroom, 3-bath apartments. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

The apartments have 9-foot ceilings, plank flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washer / dryers.

Open-plan kitchens have quartz countertops, porcelain backsplashes, stainless steel appliances including French-door refrigerators, built-in microwaves, 5-burner gas ranges and under-mount sinks.

The baths have upscale finishes, under-mount sinks, and frameless glass-door showers or soaking tubs.

Views. East-facing units have largely unobstructed skyline views. West-facing units, given the height of neighboring developments, have views of the cityscape and great sunset views.

Amenities, services, policies

727 West Madison has extensive amenities.

The amenities start at a lobby-level lounge. The building has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.





The spacious landscaped pool deck has a hot tub, private cabanas, a fire-pit, a grilling area, and an adjacent dog park and dog spa.

The 45th floor sky lounge has wrapround panoramic skyline and cityscape views. The building also has a party room, a media room and a large resident lounge with coffee service.

There’s a library lounge adjacent to a business center and co-working space that has private conference rooms.





The fitness center has Peloton bikes, a wide variety of cardio- and strength-training equipment, and a separate Yoga studio. There’s also a golf simulator.

727 West Madison has an on-site parking garage and bike storage. The building is pet-friendly, subject to limits, and smoke-free.

The location

727 West Madison has a pedestrian-friendly location with great access to shopping, dining and nightlife, and good access to Loop offices, the Illinois Medical District hospitals and the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.

Shopping. Residents at 727 West Madison have excellent grocery shopping options.





Mariano’s is directly across the street to the west and Whole Foods is directly across the street to the north. Jewel-Osco is a half-mile north. There’s a Target half a dozen blocks southwest of the building.

Dining, nightlife. The hot West Loop is an almost indescribably-rich dining and nightlife venue, and the building has good proximity to the best of it.

Randolph Street’s restaurant row, a Chicagoland destination dining spot with dozens of foodie venues, is two short blocks north.





Head in any direction and you may be overwhelmed by the number and variety of local restaurants.

Greektown, just south on Halsted, is largely a tourist draw, but some of the restaurants are definitely worth a visit.

Parks, recreation. The location has limited proximity to public parks and recreational opportunities.

Mary Bartelme Park, a short walk southwest, is a neighborhood favorite for kids and dogs. The park comes up short on active recreational space.

Transportation. Public transportation access is convenient. The building is about a 10-minute walk from CTA Pink and Green Line stops and the CTA Blue Line stop at Halsted.

A CTA bus route on Madison St, just outside the building, travels east into the Loop and west to the United Center. The Halsted St bus connects to the UIC campus and to the Blue Line for transit to O’Hare Airport.

727 West Madison has excellent access to the city’s expressway grid. Taxi and Uber service is readily available along Halsted and Madison. Zipcar car-sharing locations are nearby. A DIVVY bike station on Madison St is steps away from the building.

The competition

