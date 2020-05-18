A -12 2-bedroom, 2-bath at Streeterville’s Optima Signature apartments

See rent and availability info at:

https://optimasignature.com/

The architecturally distinctive Optima Signature tower is Streeterville’s tallest rental high-rise. The tower’s height and stellar location are only two of the ways in which Optima Signature is vying to set a new benchmark in downtown Chicago.

Optima Signature boasts three dedicated amenities levels that encompass indoor and outdoor pools, sundeck terraces, resident lounges, a cutting-edge fitness center, basketball and squash courts, a golf simulator, putting green, and a business center. There are indoor / outdoor children’s play areas and indoor / outdoor dog parks.

Optima Signature has convertible to 3-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, wide plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz or granite counters and in-unit washer / dryers.

The top 15 residential floors, the Apex apartments, have upgraded finishes, 9- or 10-foot ceilings, and access to the top-floor Club 52 lounge and outdoor space.

The Streeterville Whole Foods is adjacent to Optima Signature.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

