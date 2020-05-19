A -14 Ori Smart Suite at River West’s new Avenir apartments

YoChicago Tue, May 19, 2020 5:25pm

Learn about Ori at
https://oriliving.com/

See rent and availability info:
https://HelloAvenir.com

The new Avenir apartment tower has an enviable location steps from the CTA Blue Line stop at Chicago Ave and a variety of bars and restaurants.

Avenir has studio to 3-bedroom apartments with upscale finishes, plank flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washer / dryers.

Amenities include multiple outdoor decks, an outdoor pool, co-working and fitness centers, resident lounge space and more.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

