A 2-bedroom with a balcony #3302 at the new Luxury Cascade apartments

Cascade is a new luxury apartment tower in the largely-residential Lakeshore East neighborhood on Chicago’s New East Side.

The location is adjacent to the new Cascade Park and a short walk from Maggie Daley Park, the Riverwalk and the lakefront trail.

Cascade’s studio to 3-bedroom apartments raise the bar on finishes in Lakeshore East: Snaidero cabinetry, Bosch cabinet-front appliances, plank flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows with roller shades, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Cascade has an acre of amenities, including an outdoor pool deck with cabanas, an indoor lap pool, a fitness center, a 32nd floor lakefront terrace, a screening room, a game room, a golf simulator, a maker space, a music sessions room, resident lounge areas and a kids’ play space.

Cascade is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

