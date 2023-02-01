A bright Uptown one-bedroom #203 at Clarendon Shores

See rent and availability info at

Clarendon Shores is a contemporary high-rise at 4750 N Clarendon, just west of Lake Shore Drive.

The boutique building has only 6 apartments per floor, a mix of studios and 1-bedrooms.

The location is just east of a commercial area along Broadway, and just west of Clarendon Park. It has great access to nearby hospitals. There’s a Walgreens pharmacy a half-block away.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a walk through a sunny studio at Clarendon Shores.

