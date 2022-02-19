A Bucktown 2-bedroom model B1 at the new Triangle Square Apartments

See rent and availability info at:

https://trianglesquareapartments.com/

Triangle Square is an all-new community at the eastern edge of Chicago’s popular Bucktown neighborhood.

A Mariano’s grocery is directly east, and Kohl’s and Best Buy are across the street. A Metra stop is a block south along with quick access to the Kennedy Expressway.

Triangle Square offers studio to 3-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, upscale kitchen and bath finishes, and in-unit washer / dryers.

The extensive amenities include a sprawling landscaped deck with grilling stations, seating areas and an outdoor pool, resident lounge areas, a fitness center, and more.

Triangle Square is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff and door staff.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

