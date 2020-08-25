A corner -01 one-bedroom at the South Loop’s new Aspire tower

See rent and availability info at

https://www.rentataspire.com/

Aspire is a brand new apartment tower at 2111 S Wabash in the hot South Loop.

Aspire is steps from the CTA stop at Cermak and a short walk from Wintrust Arena and McCormick Place.

Aspire has 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with in-unit washer / dryers and upscale kitchen and bath finishes.

Aspire has an extensive amenities suite that includes a pool deck, pub lounge, fitness center, game room, work from home spaces and more.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)