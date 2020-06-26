A Fulton River District -02 2-bedroom at the full-amenity Reside on Green Street

https://www.ResideOnGreenStreet.com

Reside on Green Street is a new, transit-oriented, full-amenity apartment community at 504 and 505 N Green St in the the hot Fulton River District neighborhood.

Reside on Green has studio to 3-bedroom apartments in low-rise and high-rise buildings with ground-level retail space that features an on-site Starbucks.

A CTA Blue Line subway stop connecting to O’Hare Airport and the Loop is directly outside the building. Bus lines along Grand, Milwaukee and Halsted travel to the West Loop, Streeterville, Wicker Park, Bucktown, Lincoln Park, Lakeview and the University of Illinois at Chicago campus. Access to the Kennedy Expressway is nearby.

Reside on Green has an amenities sundeck with a pool, a fitness center, a resident lounge with soaring ceilings, a catering kitchen and a co-working space.

