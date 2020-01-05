A furnished 3-bedroom, 3-bath at the Loop’s Marquee at Block 37

https://www.suitehomechicago.com/

Marquee at Block 37 is a new apartment tower in the heart of the Loop’s theater district, across from Macy’s and the Daley Plaza.

Block 37 is a destination retail, dining and entertainment center with direct access to the Chicago Pedway and CTA subway lines.

Marquee at Block 37 has a lavish suite of amenities, with multiple outdoor terraces, an outdoor pool, an extensive fitness center, resident lounges, a private dog run and more.

Marquee at Block 37 offers apartments with upscale finishes, wide plank flooring throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washer / dryers.

Suite Home Chicago apartments have in-unit washer / dryers. They’re set up with everything you need to feel at home and hotel-like services to ensure your comfort. It’s a suite deal.

Join us in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of Suite Home Chicago’s furnished apartments.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)