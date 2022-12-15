A furnished short-term 3-bedroom in Vernon Hills at The Atworth at Mellody Farm

See more info and other locations at:

https://www.SuiteHome.com

The Atworth at Mellody farm has a terrific Vernon Hills location at the intersection of IL-60 and Milwaukee Ave. It’s adjacent to a new retail / restaurant center with Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack and a lot more. Hawthorn Mall, Target, Walmart and more are nearby, along with major employers.

Suite Home Chicago apartments at The Atworth have in-unit washer / dryers and upscale finishes. They’re set up with everything you need to feel at home, and hotel-like services to ensure your comfort. It’s a suite deal.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated tour of one of Suite Home’s furnished short-term apartments and a brief look at the amenities at The Atworth.

