A furnished short-term convertible #2407 at the Loop’s new Millie on Michigan

A furnished short-term convertible #2608 at the Loop’s new Millie on Michigan

See more furnished short-term options at:

https://www.SuiteHome.com/

Millie on Michigan boasts an enviable location on Chicago’s Millennium Mile, a short walk from the fabulous Riverwalk, Millennium Park, Mag Mile and State Street shops, and the downtown theater district.

Suite Home’s luxury apartments at Millie have high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring, in-unit washer / dryers and upscale kitchen and bath finishes.

Millie’s extensive amenities include a rooftop pool and terrace, resident lounges, a well-equipped fitness center, a heated dog run and a resident terrace with grilling areas.

Millie on Michigan is pet-friendly and has 24/7 door staff.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated tour of one of Suite Home’s furnished short-term apartments.

