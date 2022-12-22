A furnished short-term convertible #2608 at the Loop’s new Millie on Michigan

See more furnished short-term options at:
https://www.SuiteHome.com/
Millie on Michigan boasts an enviable location on Chicago’s Millennium Mile, a short walk from the fabulous Riverwalk, Millennium Park, Mag Mile and State Street shops, and the downtown theater district.
Suite Home’s luxury apartments at Millie have high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring, in-unit washer / dryers and upscale kitchen and bath finishes.
Millie’s extensive amenities include a rooftop pool and terrace, resident lounges, a well-equipped fitness center, a heated dog run and a resident terrace with grilling areas.
Millie on Michigan is pet-friendly and has 24/7 door staff.
Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated tour of one of Suite Home’s furnished short-term apartments.