A furnished short-term Streeterville 1-bedroom #1006 at Moment

Moment is a luxury apartment tower just a block west of Lake Shore Drive at 545 N McClurg Ct.

Moment has a full suite of amenities, including the neighborhood’s only rooftop pool. There’s also a 9th floor wraparound deck with a hot tub, grilling areas, a fitness center, yoga studio, resident lounges, a business center and more.

Suite Home apartments at Moment have upscale finishes and in-unit washer / dryers. They’re set up with everything you need to feel at home, and hotel-like services to ensure your comfort. It’s a suite deal.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a brief look at the location, a quick tour of the amenities, and a narrated walk through one of Suite Home’s furnished apartments.

