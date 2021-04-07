A furnished short-term West Loop alcove studio at the new Porte

See more apartments at:

Joe from Yo. I’m headed to a location in the sizzling hot West Loop that’s across the street from Mariano’s grocery and Mary Bartelme Park, and a short walk from Randolph Street’s restaurant row, for a tour of one of Suite Home Chicago’s furnished short-term apartments at the full-amenity new Porte.

Porte has on-site management, maintenance and 24/7 door staff, a fitness center, a top-floor deck with an adjacent 17-th floor lounge, a 3rd floor lounge with gaming and media areas and a kitchen / dining area. There’s a rambling outdoor deck with a pool and grilling areas, and a ground-level bike room.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a brief look at the location, a quick tour of the amenities, and a narrated walk through one of Suite Home’s apartments.

