A furnished Streeterville 2-bedroom, 2-bath #4105 at The Lofts at River East

https://TheLoftsAtRiverEast.GroupFox.com

The Lofts at River East has a fun location fronting the Ogden Slip in Streeterville, just west of Navy Pier and just north of the Centennial Riverwalk.

The apartments have the classic loft aesthetic, with high, timber-clad ceilings, exposed timber beams and ductwork, and industrial-size windows on an exposed brick wall.

The studio to 3-bedroom lofts are unusually spacious. The kitchens will delight anyone who loves to cook and entertain.

The building has extensive, innovative amenities. Target, Pinstripes, Molly’s Cupcakes and Winter’s Jazz Club are in the building. Whole Foods and Walgreens, and an array of bars and restaurants are nearby.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a tour of one the furnished apartments at The Lofts at River East.

