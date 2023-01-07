A furnished West Loop 2-bedroom, 2-bath #915 at Evo Union Park

See more short-term furnished options at

Evo has a 24/7 attended lobby that opens to a well-equipped fitness center with separate cardio and strength-training areas.

There’s a treetop-level sun deck with a serpentine pool and private cabanas. Evo’s co-working space has a conference room and private offices.

There’s a catering kitchen in a party room lounge with a variety of seating options, a large screen TV and a fireplace. The rooftop terrace has a sheltered area, a grilling area, and a fire pit.

Suite Home apartments at Evo have upscale finishes and in-unit washer / dryers. They’re set up with everything you need to feel at home, and hotel-like services to ensure your comfort. It’s a suite deal.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a brief look at the location, a quick tour of the amenities, and a narrated walk through one of Suite Home’s furnished apartments.

