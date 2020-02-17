A furnished West Loop one-bedroom at the new amenity-rich Milieu

https://www.SuiteHomeChicago.com

Milieu has a near-Loop location at 205 S Peoria, across the street from Mary Bartelme Park and a short walk from public transit and the UIC campus. The neighborhood’s famed dining and nightlife scene is nearby.

Suite Home Chicago’s furnished, short-term apartments at Milieu have high ceilings, upscale kitchen and bath finishes, and in-unit washer dryers.

The building’s amenities include an outdoor pool deck, a rooftop terrace with grills and skyline views, a rambling social lounge with an adjacent media room, 4th-floor and lobby-level lounges, private offices and a well-equipped fitness center with a separate wellness studio.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a brief look at the location, a quick tour of the amenities, and a narrated walk through one of Suite Home’s apartments.

