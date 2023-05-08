A furnished West Loop two-bedroom #1213 at the new One Six Six

See more short-term furnished options at:

https://suitehome.com/

Suite Home apartments at One Six Six have upscale finishes and in-unit washer / dryers. They’re set up with everything you need to feel at home, and hotel-like services to ensure your comfort. It’s a suite deal.

One Six Six is pet-friendly and has 24/7 door staff. Amenities include a well-equipped fitness center, an outdoor pool deck, co-working space, resident lounges with a demo kitchen and a gaming area, and a sky garden.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated tour of one of the apartments and a brief look at the location and building amenities.

