A G-tier one-bedroom on the Gold Coast / Old Town border

1120 North LaSalle is a full-amenity high-rise on the border of the Gold Coast and River North neighborhoods. The building has a rooftop pool and two-level sundeck, a fitness center, business center and 24-hour door staff. It’s a short walk from grocery shopping, Wells, Division and Rush Street bars and nightlife, Michigan Avenue shops, Oak Street Beach and the CTA Red Line at Clark and Division.

1120 North LaSalle has a mix of studio to 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

Planned Property owns and manages more than 3,500 apartments in prime locations in River North, Old Town, the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park and Lakeview.

