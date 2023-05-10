A Gold Coast one-bedroom #9G at boutique-style 65 East Scott

See rent and availability info at:

http://www.65EScott.com

http://www.GroupFox.com

65 East Scott is a full-amenity apartment tower in a quiet Gold Coast location steps from Oak Street Beach.

The building offers spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, very livable layouts, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Amenities include a pool deck and nicely-equipped fitness room. On-site parking is available. Management, maintenance and leasing staff are on-site.

Group Fox owns and manages dozens of nicely-renovated apartment buildings in prime near-lakefront locations from the South Loop to Rogers Park.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

