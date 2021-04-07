A lake-view -03 2-bedroom, 2-bath in Buena Park at The Montrose

See rent and availability info at

The Montrose is an 18-story, pet-friendly, full-amenity high-rise in a prime Uptown location. Clarendon Park, Lincoln Park, Montrose Harbor and Beach are a short walk east. Jewel-Osco is on-site. Target, Aldi, the Wilson CTA stop, Truman College and the Uptown entertainment district are nearby.

The Montrose has nicely-updated studio to 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

