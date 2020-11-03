A lake-view -17 studio at the South Loop’s iconic new NEMA

See rent and availability info at

https://www.RentNEMAChicago.com

NEMA, the city’s tallest apartment tower, has a high-profile location fronting Grant Park.

The all-new, pet-friendly NEMA offers studio to 4-bedroom apartments with over-the-top upscale finishes.

NEMA’s extensive amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a variety of resident lounges, a media room and a club-quality fitness center.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)