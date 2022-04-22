A lake-view one-bedroom C4 at the South Loop’s 1001 South State

YoChicagoFri, April 22, 2022 11:46am

See rent and availability info at:
https://www.1001SouthState.com

0:00 Intro
0:37 Apartment view
1:13 Living space
1:22 Kitchen
2:12 Bedroom
2:46 Bath
3:08 Washer / dryer, entry
3:20 Summary

1001 South State is a full-amenity, pet-friendly, architecturally distinctive apartment tower in a prime South Loop location.

The apartments have striking views from floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-grain flooring throughout, upscale kitchen and bath finishes, and in-unit washer / dryers.

1001 South State has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

