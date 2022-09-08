A Lakeview East 1-bedroom #124 with on-site parking at 450 W Melrose

See rent and availability info at

http://450WMelrose.com

https://www.ppmApartments.com

450 W Melrose offers spacious, updated studio and 1-bedroom apartments.

Shops, bars and restaurants are abundant in the immediate area, and Lincoln Park and Lincoln Park is a block east.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

Planned Property owns and manages more than 3,500 apartments in prime River North, Gold Coast, Lincoln Park and Lakeview East locations.

