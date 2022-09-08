A Lakeview East 1-bedroom #203 at the pet-friendly 515 West Briar

See rent and availability info at

http://www.515WBriar.com

http://www.ppmApartments.com

515 W Briar is a pet-friendly vintage high-rise on a tree-lined block in Lakeview East. The building has a business center, a well-equipped laundry room, a bike room – and a private dog park.

Studio and 1-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, crown moldings, built-ins and updated kitchens and baths.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through a one-bedroom apartment.

Planned Property owns and manages more than 3,500 apartments in prime locations in River North, Old Town, the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park and Lakeview.

