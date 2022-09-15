A Lakeview East 1-bedroom #638S3 in a classic courtyard at 634 W Cornelia

http://www.634WCornelia.com

The beautifully-landscaped vintage courtyard at 634 West Cornelia has nicely-updated one-bedroom apartments.

The spacious apartments at 634 have separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, built-ins and crown moldings.

634 West Cornelia is steps from the miles-long strip of bars, restaurants and shops along Broadway. Treasure Island, Jewel-Osco and Starbucks are around the corner. Lincoln Park and Wrigley Field are a short walk away.

Planned Property owns and manages more than 3,500 apartments in prime River North, Gold Coast, Old Town, Lincoln Park and Lakeview East locations.

Join us in this sponsored video for a walk through a 1-bedroom apartment.

