A Lincoln Park vintage 2-bedroom, steps from the park at The Pelham

The Pelham is a 4-story vintage building at 2100 N Clark St and 326-334 W Dickens, just steps from the park in Lincoln Park.

The building offers a mix of completely renovated 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-ins and spacious layouts.

The Pelham has an appealing location, with bus service at the front door and a large array of bars and restaurants within a short walk.

The location has easy access to many of the park’s major attractions – the zoo, the conservatory, the farmers market, and the 18-mile lakefront trail.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

