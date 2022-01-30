A month’s free rent and fabulous views at Streeterville’s 60-story Axis tower

Axis’ 60-story height and diagonal cross-bracing give it a distinctive presence on the Chicago skyline. Axis’ location affords residents dramatic views of the lake, skyline and cityscape – and convenient access to Ohio Street Beach.

Join YoChicago in the videos for narrated walks through studio and convertible model apartments.

Axis has loft apartments in addition to traditional layouts.

Apartments at Axis are spacious and have very livable floor plans.

Studios at Axis start at just $1,595 a month, convertibles at $1,805, 1-bedrooms at $2,060, 2-bedrooms with a bath-and-a-half at $2,675, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,575. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. Up to a month’s free rent is available on select 1-bedroom apartments.

Loft apartments are also available at the nearby Lofts at River East.

Axis has a full suite of amenities, including a fitness center, a business center and a skylit pool.

The top-floor “sky lounge” has a catering kitchen, a fireplace and a pool table.

The outdoor “sky park” is a sun deck and observation platform that wraps around the building and serves up dramatic views.

Axis is steps from Ohio Street Beach. Bockwinkel’s, Target and Whole Foods are all nearby. There’s a wide selection of bars, restaurants, coffee shops and nightlife within a short walk.

Axis is pet-friendly, subject to limits. The building has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

