A month’s free rent at the West Loop’s Lofts at Gin Alley

Reside Living has a variety of beautifully updated lofts available in prime West Loop locations at The Lofts at Gin Alley.

Tour a 2-bedroom model at Gin Alley in the above video. Available studio to 3-bedroom apartments start at $2,099 a month and near real-time rent and availability info is online. A month’s free rent is available on select apartments.

The classic timber loft building at 119 North Peoria has 2-bedroom, 2-baths available from $3,221 a month. You can tour a staged unit in the building in the above video.

Reside Living owns and manages thousands of apartments in dozens of renovated buildings in prime near-lakefront locations. You can see video tours of Reside Living apartments, a map of the properties, links to building websites and to near real-time rent and availability info, on this page.

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)