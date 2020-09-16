A newly-updated studio #214 in Lakeview East at Grace Shores

https://GraceShores.GroupFox.com

Grace Shores, 639-655 W Grace, is a contemporary elevator building on a pretty, tree-lined block.

The building has on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness room, two laundry rooms, and covered and uncovered on-site parking.

Grace Shores has nice-sized studio and one-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring throughout, and good closet space, and new kitchens and baths.

Grace Shores is a half-block from the 18-mile lakefront trail and the softball fields, tennis courts and golf course in Lincoln Park.

Whole Foods is less than a 5-minute walk away, and a Walgreens and Walmart Express are also nearby. Wrigley Field is about a 10-minute walk.

The pedestrian-friendly Halsted and Broadway strips that begin just over a block from Grace Shores host a rich and varied array of dining and drinking establishments, locally-owned shops and live theater.

There are multiple bus routes nearby along Broadway, Halsted and Lake Shore Drive, and the Red Line stop at Sheridan Rd is just over a 10-minute walk.

