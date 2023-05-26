A nicely-updated 1-bedroom #606 in Evanston at The Presidential

A sunny, updated 1-bedroom #810 in Evanston at The Presidential

https://PresidentialApartments.GroupFox.com

https://www.GroupFox.com

The Presidential apartments are at the corner of two gorgeous tree-lined Evanston streets, Kedzie and Hinman.

The building has a street-level outdoor terrace and a large, landscaped rooftop sundeck with a variety of seating, grilling stations, and a shaded area with views of the lake and the Chicago skyline

There’s a fitness room with cardio equipment and free weights, a bright, well-equipped laundry room, a bike storage area, and on-site parking in an easy-to-navigate garage.

The Presidential has recently-renovated studio and one-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors throughout, wall-to-wall windows and good closet space.

The Firehouse Grill, Hoosier Mama Pies and the popular Dollop Coffee are a short block west. Main Street, a block north, is a pedestrian-friendly strip lined with restaurants, one-of-a-kind shops, a Starbucks and one of Evanston’s best bars.

There’s a new Walgreens Pharmacy a block south of the building, and Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Jewel-Osco are a few blocks north.

Downtown Evanston, a mile north, serves up a wide array of restaurants, bars and national and local retailers. It’s also home to a well-attended seasonal farmers market.

A shuttle stop a short block west connects to the Northwestern campus. A CTA Purple Line stop is a block away, next to a Metra stop.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated tour of one of the apartments.

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)