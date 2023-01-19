A north-view 1-bedroom #1803 at the Loop’s new Millie on Michigan

See rent and availability info at:

Millie on Michigan boasts an enviable location on Chicago’s Millennium Mile, a short walk from the fabulous Riverwalk, Millennium Park, Mag Mile and State Street shops, and the downtown theater district.

Millie has luxury convertible to 2-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring, in-unit washer / dryers and upscale kitchen and bath finishes.

Millie’s extensive amenities include a rooftop pool and terrace, resident lounges, a well-equipped fitness center, a heated dog run and a resident terrace with grilling areas.

Millie on Michigan is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

