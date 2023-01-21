A Ravenswood studio, Plan E3, at the new The Raven apartments

See rent and availability info at:

The Raven is a new, pet-friendly 4-story community in an exceedingly convenient location. It’s directly across the street from a Metra station and a Mariano’s grocery that hosts a Starbucks and a Stan’s Donuts. It’s on a pedestrian-friendly strip lined with shops and restaurants. DeVry University is a block west.

The Raven has a selection of studio to 4-bedroom apartments, all with upscale finishes, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer / dryers.

The amenities at The Raven include a fitness room and resident lounge areas.

