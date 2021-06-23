A River North 1-bedroom WA17 at 23 West Apartments at One Chicago

See rent and availability info at

One Chicago is a highly-anticipated iconic new multi-use community at State & Chicago, where River North meets the Gold Coast.

Three rental offerings, 23 West Apartments, 23 West Lofts and One Chicago Apartments, share a lavish suite of boutique amenities and on-site retail and service offerings that will include Whole Foods, Life Time Fitness, a fine dining restaurant and more.

The 23 West Apartments range from studios to 3-bedrooms and have upscale kitchen and bath finishes, minimum 9-foot, six-inch ceiling heights and in-unit washer / dryers.

The pet-friendly 23 West Apartments have on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, 24/7 concierge service, and on-site valet parking.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the 23 West Apartments.

