A River North 2-bedroom, 2-bath #1802 at the stylish Flair Tower

See rent and availability info at:

https://www.flairtower.com/

Flair Tower is an art-filled luxury community with a boutique ambience in a convenient heart-of-River-North location.

Dining, nightlife, shopping and public transit are all within a short walk.

Flair Tower has spacious convertible to 3-bedroom apartments with great cityscape views. Many of the apartments have balconies.

Flair Tower’s amenities have been recently restyled and include a pool terrace with a grilling area, resident lounges, co-working space and a nicely-equipped fitness center.

Flair Tower is pet-friendly and has on-site management, leasing and maintenance staff and 24/7 door staff.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)