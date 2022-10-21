A River North 2-bedroom + den at the high-amenity Exhibit on Superior

See rent and availability info at:

https://RentAtExhibit.com

Exhibit on Superior is one of River North’s newer apartment high-rises. It soars 35 stories and hosts 298 units.

Studio to 3-bedroom, 3-bath apartments feature plank floors throughout, in-unit washer / dryers and sleek kitchen and bath finishes.

Exhibit on Superior has a full suite of amenities, including sprawling outdoor decks with a pool, fire pits, grilling and seating areas, a fitness center and more.

Exhibit on Superior is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 7 times, 2 visits today)