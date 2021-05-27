A River North one-bedroom #1215 at the amenity-rich SixForty apartments

See rent and availability info at:

https://www.640northwells.com/

SixForty is an architecturally-distinctive new apartment tower in the heart of River North’s Gallery District at 640 N Wells St.

SixForty offers studio to 3-bedroom apartments with upscale finishes, 9-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, wide plank flooring throughout and in-unit washer / dryers. There’s also a restaurant-grade demonstration kitchen, fireside library and dining suite, and bespoke gaming lounge at the rooftop level. The 5th floor amenities include an open-air grill terrace and pro-grade fitness and golf facilities.

SixForty has a 23rd-floor rooftop oasis, complete with private cabanas with TVs, heated pool, hot tub, and 360° views of downtown Chicago.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

