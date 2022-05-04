A River North skyline-view -13 one-bedroom at The Gallery on Wells

See rent and availability info at:

Gallery on Wells is a 39-story, 450-unit apartment tower at 637 N Wells, in the heart of Chicago’s hot River North neighborhood.

Gallery on Wells offers studio, convertible, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments.

The apartments have smart phone compatible keyless entry, gigabit internet connections, plank flooring throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washer / dryers. Kitchens have stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, disposals and tile backsplashes.

One-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, and several of the convertible layouts, have private balconies.

Gallery on Wells has extensive amenities. A 26,000 square-foot landscaped outdoor deck includes a 25-yard pool, a hot tub, grilling stations, fire pits, a covered event area with a kitchen, and a community garden. A separate outdoor terrace is reserved for residents of the 36th through 39th floors.

The fitness center has cardio- and strength-training equipment, Fitness on Demand, private training / yoga rooms, a sauna, and spin bikes.

There are a variety of resident lounges, a game area, a tech lounge with kitchen facilities, private work and meeting rooms, a library, a bike room with repair and washing facilities, a pet-grooming station and a covered dog run.

Gallery on Wells is pet-friendly and offers pet-free floors. The building has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

