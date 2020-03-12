A River West top-floor 2-bedroom at the transit-friendly Spoke apartments

See rent and availability info at:

Spoke is a new, two-tower, full-amenity, pet-friendly apartment community steps from the CTA Blue Line stop in River West.

The apartments have high ceilings, plank flooring, upscale kitchen and bath finishes, and in-unit washer / dryers.

The amenities are extensive and creative, and include outdoor terraces with grilling areas and a pool, party rooms, a cycling studio, a fully-equipped fitness center, music rooms, a game room and more.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated tour of one of the apartments.

