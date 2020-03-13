A short-term furnished 1-bedroom in River North at Exhibit on Superior

See more info at:

https://www.suitehomechicago.com/

Exhibit on Superior is one of River North’s newer apartment high-rises. It soars 35 stories and hosts 298 units.

The building’s amenities include an outdoor pool deck, a rooftop terrace with grills and skyline views, a rambling social lounge with an adjacent media room, 4th-floor and lobby-level lounges, private offices and a well-equipped fitness center with a separate wellness studio.

Exhibit on Superior is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

Suite Home Chicago’s furnished, short-term apartments at Exhibit have high ceilings, plank flooring, upscale kitchen and bath finishes, and in-unit washer dryers.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a brief look at the location, a quick tour of the amenities, and a narrated walk through one of Suite Home’s apartments.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)