A skyline-view 1-bedroom #1303 at Arkadia West Loop

https://www.ArkadiaWestLoop.com
Arkadia is a pet-friendly luxury apartment tower at 765 W Adams in the Greektown section of the hot West Loop. The location affords walk-to access to public transit, UIC, and a large selection of dining and nightlife options.
Arkadia’s extensive amenities include a sprawling pool deck with grilling areas, a fitness center, and resident lounges. The building has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff and 24/7 door staff.
Arkadia’s studio to 3-bedroom, 2-bath apartments have high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, upscale kitchens and baths, in-unit washer / dryers and plank flooring in living areas.
