A South Loop 1-bedroom -02 model at the amenity-rich 1000 South Clark

1000 South Clark, a South Loop apartment tower, boasts a convenient location, great views, a high level of apartment finishes, and a creative amenities package that spans nearly an acre.

1000 South Clark offers a broad selection of apartment layouts, ranging from attractively priced studios to a 3-bedroom, 3-bath penthouse. The apartments have high ceilings, window walls, in-unit washer / dryers and well-conceived kitchens and baths with high-end finishes.

1000 South Clark has six resident lounges, including a game room, a library lounge and wine bar, a 29th floor rooftop lounge and a chef’s kitchen.

A running track wraps around the building, continuing under the tower and past the 10,000 square foot 4th floor fitness center, serving up great east and north views.

Additional amenities include an indoor / outdoor pool, a basketball court, a racquetball court, a 20,000 square-foot outdoor terrace, a dog care center and more.

Target is next door, and Jewel-Osco, Trader Joe’s and the CTA transit hub at Roosevelt Road are a few minutes’ walk away.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated tour of one of the apartments.

