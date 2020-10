See rent and availability info at

https://www.cityfrontchicago.com

Cityfront Place is a pet-friendly, full-amenity, 39-story tower at an enviable location on the Chicago River.

The Riverwalk is steps away and Target, Whole Foods, Navy Pier and Mag Mile shops are a short walk.

Cityfront Place offers spacious studio, convertible, 1- and 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 10 times, 1 visits today)