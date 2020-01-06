A spacious furnished 1-bedroom at the Loop’s luxurious MILA apartments

See rent and availability info at
https://MILAChicago.com
The luxurious new MILA apartment tower has a stunning location at Michigan and Lake, just south of the Chicago River and a short block north of Millennium Park.
MILA’s studio to 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments have plank flooring, stylish kitchens and baths with upscale finishes, in-unit washer / dryers, floor-to-ceiling windows and unusually good closet space.
MILA is a high-service building with a lavish amenities suite that includes sprawling resident lounges, a large terrace overlooking Michigan Avenue, a well-equipped fitness center and a rooftop pool.
Suite Home Chicago apartments are set up with everything you need to feel at home, and hotel-like services to ensure your comfort. It’s a suite deal.
Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.