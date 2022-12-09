A spacious Lakeshore East 2-bedroom #4104 at North Harbor Tower

See rent and availability info

https://www.NorthHarborTowerChicago.com

The 55-story North Harbor Chicago has a convenient Loop / New East Side location that offers spectacular views of the lake, Grant Park, the river and the skyline.

North Harbor has spacious, newly-updated studio to 3-bedroom apartments with plank flooring in living areas.

The building’s full suite of amenities includes an indoor pool, a fitness center, an inviting outdoor terrace, and resident lounges.

North Harbor has on-site leasing, management and maintenance staff, and 24/7 door staff.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)