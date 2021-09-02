A spacious Lakeview East 1-bedroom model a block from Mariano’s

See rent and availability info at:

http://www.455WWellington.com

https://www.ppmApartments.com

Join YoChicago for a walk through a spacious 1-bedroom model apartment at 455 W Wellington, a block from the new Mariano’s and the miles-long Broadway strip of bars, restaurants and shops.

The contemporary elevator building offers a mix of nicely-updated studio and 1-bedroom apartments – and on-site parking.

Planned Property owns and manages dozens of buildings more than 3,500 apartments in prime River North, Gold Coast, Lincoln Park and Lakeview locations.

This video was sponsored by Planned Property.

