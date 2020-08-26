A spacious studio #B3209 in Streeterville at McClurg Court

See rent and availability info at:

McClurg Court’s two 46-story Mies-inspired towers host just over 1,000 apartments, a full suite of amenities and ground-level retail space.

McClurg Court has a club-quality fitness center with a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, free weights, a gaming area, a spacious yoga studio and three well-lit private indoor tennis courts with a rubberized surface. The indoor pool, one of the city’s largest, is flanked by floor-to-ceiling window walls and has a whirlpool.

There’s a huge landscaped outdoor deck adjacent to the pool, with multiple shaded grilling stations, plenty of lounge and table seating. and semi-private cabanas.

McClurg’s cyber café, a popular spot with residents, has computer workstations, quiet nooks for study and study groups, work surfaces, printing and copying equipment, and enclosed conference rooms. There’s plenty of storage for resident bikes and an easy-to-navigate on-site garage.

McClurg Court has pet-friendly floors, an on-site Kriser’s Natural Pet store, and a dog park nearby.

The studio to 3-bedroom, 2-bath apartments at McClurg Court are typically larger and have more closet space than what you’ll find in newer buildings, and are among the most attractively-priced in the neighborhood.

