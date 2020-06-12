A spacious West Loop 3-bedroom, 2-bath at Reside on Jackson

See rent and availability info at:

https://www.resideonjackson.com/

https://www.resideliving.com/

Reside on Jackson has a convenient West Loop location a block from Target, a CTA Blue Line stop and the Eisenhower Expressway at 1241-45 W Jackson Blvd.

Reside on Jackson is a new 4-story elevator building with spacious apartments that feature upscale kitchens and baths, high ceilings, plank flooring, and in-unit washer / dryers. Apartments have balconies and some have private roof decks.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)