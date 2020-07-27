A spacious West Ridge 1-bedroom a short block from Warren Park

https://HamiltonPlace.GroupFox.com

Hamilton Place, 6820 N Hamilton, has sunny, spacious, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments a short block north of the 90-acre Warren Park.

The apartments have hardwood floors throughout and attractively finished kitchens and baths.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

Group Fox owns and manages dozens of apartment buildings in prime near-lakefront locations.

